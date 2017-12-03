New curb on import of food articles

New Delhi : The Government has empowered the Custom not to clear any food article unless it has a valid shelf life of not less than 60% or three months before expiry, whichever is less at the time of import.

A Gazette notification issued by the Health Ministry on behalf of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India on November 30 also requires the food importers to register with the directorate general of foreign trade and possess the valid import-export code.

It also empowers the authority to profile the importer, custom house agent, manufacturer of the imported product, product itself, country of origin, source country of consignment, port of entry, history of compliance and any other parameters as it deems fit for assessing the risk associated with the commodity.

The notification also requires the importer to submit certificate of sanitary export from authorised agencies in exporting countries for the categories of food as may be specified by the Food Authority from time to time.