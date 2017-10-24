New Audi A7 Sportback Introduced, Gets Mild Hybrid

Audi has introduced the latest version of the Audi A7 Sportback at an event in Ingolstadt, Germany. Boasting Audi’s new design philosophy, the coupe carries a lot of design cues and sharp edges from the series of Prologue concepts that were revealed a few years ago. The Audi A7 Sportback will initially be launched with a 3.0-litre, V6 petrol motor with a mild hybrid system. This engine generates 345PS of power and 500Nm of torque. It also utilises a 48-volt electric motor that is powered by a lithium-ion battery. Likely to go on sale in the European market early next year, Audi has no plans to introduce the new A7 in India anytime soon.

The new A7 gets Audi’s signature singleframe grille with sharper lines and narrower headlights that now feature 12 vertically-set LED elements that feature small gaps between them to evoke its association with binary digits 0 and 1. The top-spec variant, on the other hand, gets the HD Matrix LED headlights with Audi laser light. True to its Gran Turismo roots, the A7 has an elongated bonnet, short overhangs and a long wheelbase (2926mm), which translates into a roomier cabin. The new Audi is 4969mm long, 1908mm wide and 1422mm tall.

There’s a rear spoiler which pops up once the car attains a speed of 120+kmph. The one-of-a-kind tail lights have 13 different elements that light up and move when you lock/unlock the car. The Audi A7 Sportback will be offered in 15 different shades – 7 of which will be completely new.

The Sportback’s cabin reflects a perfect blend of technology and design. This Audi gets optional ambient lighting. The centre console features a dual-screen layout with the 10.-1-inch touchscreen on the top serving as the MMI Infotainment system and the lower 8.6-inch display that offers different options for the climate control, comfort settings and text input for navigation.

The new Audi A7 is equipped with 39 driver assistance systems split in three packages – Audi AI parking package, the City Assist package (engineered to consume less fuel) and the Tour Assist package. Remote parking and remote garage pilot can automatically move your car out of a parking space or your garage.

The new Audi A7 Sportback will make its debut in Germany in February next year. In the meantime, we’ll have to wait and see if the German major plans to launch it here in India.