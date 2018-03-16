Free Press Journal
Nephew of a BJP leader shot dead

— By PTI | Mar 16, 2018 09:08 pm
Representational image

Deoria: The nephew of a BJP leader was today shot dead by some unidentified persons near the Pakdi Bazar here when he was going to somewhere in his car, police said.

Amit Mishra, the nephew of local BJP leader Narendra Mishra, was shot dead this afternoon, they said, adding the deceased was in mid-30s.

The body has been sent for postmortem.


Police said they are probing the matter but no arrests have been made so far.

