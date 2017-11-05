Need a complete relook at the legal education system, says SC judge

Hyderabad : Justice J Chelameswar of the Supreme Court on Saturday stressed the need to have a complete relook at the legal educational system given the present day challenges.

The course content should be designed as per the future requirements of a law student, said the judge.

Speaking at a seminar at ICFAI Law School here, he said the lawyers should be well-versed with emerging subjects such as Environmental Laws and Intellectual Property Rights among others.

“Do we fine tune the system to identify the students of law, to train lawyers depending upon the possibility of their future aspirations? Everybody who gets into the law college need not necessarily become a practicing lawyer. Some may take up other occupations.

He said there is a difference in the quality of teaching among law schools in the country, though the system gives equal opportunity to all for practicing the profession.