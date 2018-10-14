National dessert day today: Sweets make sweeter memories

From sweet mints to ‘Malpuas’, most people have a sweet tooth and cannot help themselves but to cheat on their diets when Rasgulla or Gulab Jamun make surprise appearance on the dining table. Desserts are not just an essential part of festivals and celebrations anymore. They have become an art for many food lovers. From blending different desserts to innovating new ones, avid pastry chefs, food bloggers and enthusiasts come up with a new dish for every occasion. National Dessert Day is celebrated every year on Oct 14. Here are some creative recipes for you to try on this special day.

FIGHT ANAEMIA WITH BEETROOT LADDU

“I came up with this recipe when my elder son Rudransh had to eat something healthy, which he generally does not like. I cooked beetroot with ghee until it was soft and reduced. Taking this cooked mixture in a different bowl, I added desiccated coconut in it. As it cooled down a little, I added sugar bura and made balls.”

Social worker Bindia Sharma

TASTE & HEALTH TOGETHER WITH ‘LAUKI TRIFLE’

“There are many vegetables that we dislike like bottle gourd (lauki), beetroot or pumpkin. When my daughters disliked even traditional halwas, then I decided to make trifles. For bottle gourd trifle, I prepare halwa first by cooking gourd with milk until it softens and has thick consistency. To create a crunchy base layer, I blend butter with biscuits. I put halwa as second layer and create the third layer using whipped cream and nuts. It must be served cold.”

Trifle made by Astha Mahajan

SWEETS BEGET PLEASURE

“Sweets flood brain with dopamine, which is a pleasure hormone. So, eating sugar is pleasurable and rewarding but it can be addictive. I have fond memories of sweets in my childhood with my mother (Chhaya) cooking several sweet dishes. I continue to love same sweets. We can have sweets but should concentrate on making memories sweeter.”

Psychiatrist Dr Pawan Rathi

PREFER BESAN LADDU OVER RUM BALLS

“Most people have sweet tooth. Even if our dietary allowance allows consuming sweets to an extent, we must ensure that we pick sweets that support our body. It is simple as choosing Besan Laddu over Rum Balls. Besan Laddu will provide protein and good fat to our body unlike rum balls that will just add sugar and maida to our body. Similarly, we should opt for Bengali sweets made from chhena and fruit desserts.”

Dietician Dr Preeti Shukla