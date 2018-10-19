Narrow escape for Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala

Chandigarh: Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala had a narrow escape when his car rammed into a tree near Uklana city after its driver tried to avoid hitting a motorcyclist, police said Friday. Barala, who had inaugurated a petrol pump at Uklana, was travelling to Tohana when the motorcyclist came from behind and tried to overtake the car, said Inspector Devender Nain.

“The motorcyclist lost balance while overtaking and in a bid to avert hitting him, the car hit a roadside tree,” he said. “Barala was sitting in the vehicle, which was slightly damaged on the left side. No one sustained injuries in the incident,” Nain told PTI over phone.