Naroda Gam case: Ex-cop seeks dismissal of plea

AHMEDABAD: Former IPS officer Rahul Sharma has told an SIT court in Ahmedabad that an application moved to make him an accused in the 2002 Naroda Gam massacre case is “erroneous”, an attempt to “delay the trials” and “deserves to be dismissed”.

Chetan Shah, the lawyer of the accused, had sought that Sharma be made an accused in the case for allegedly destroying an original CD that contained call details of ministers, bureaucrats and police officials during the 2002 Gujarat riots and was considered as electronic evidence in the case.

In his reply on March 28 in the SIT court hearing the Naroda Gam case, Sharma has stated that the application is “erroneous, both on facts and in law, and is, therefore, not maintainable and deserves to be dismissed”.

He has stated that the existence of the CDs would not have been known had he not told the Nanavati-Shah Commission, inquiring into the Gujarat riots, about those on October 30, 2004.

“Had I not disclosed the information about the existence of the CDs, such crucial data would have escaped the attention of the Nanavati-Shah Commission as well as the investigating agency…the entire investigation in respect of the CDs would not have been possible and the information contained in the CDs would have met a quiet death,” he has said.