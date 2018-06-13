Jaipur: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a video of his health regimen, Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot questioned his seriousness towards governance. Gehlot tweeted that the Prime Minister was obsessed with his own fitness regime when the country was battling many serious issues.

A PM of such a big country with myriad of affairs seeking urgent attention is throwing #fitness challenges at opposition leaders, all this seems ludicrous.

Has Modi ji lost all seriousness regarding governance n dealing with pressing issues? — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 13, 2018



“The nation is facing so many challenges, health of our economy is in doldrums, our soldiers and officers are martyred every day by Pakistan, our farmers are in mental stress and committing suicides but the PM seems to be obsessed with his own fitness and fitness regime,” Gehlot said.

Also, Modi posing a challenge to Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy did not go well with Gehlot, who said: “A PM of such a big country with myriad of affairs seeking urgent attention is throwing fitness challenges at opposition leaders, all this seems ludicrous. Has Modiji lost all seriousness regarding governance and dealing with pressing issues?”