Mumbai students ‘open’ Gordian Knot at IIM Indore

Indore: IRIS, the three-day action packed annual management and cultural festival of Indian Institute of Management Indore, concluded on Sunday with a team from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) winning one of the flagship competition ‘Gordian Knot’. The last day of the fest commenced with the final round of Gordian Knot, the sales and marketing event of IRIS ’17.

The round which basically revolved around market research and getting consumer insights concluded with Team Good Times from NMIMS Mumbai bagging the first place and Team Two and a Half Men from MICA as the Runners up.

The final round of Chanakya – the consulting event of IIM Indore saw nine finalist teams battling it out after going through a series of rigorous preliminary rounds. The final round consisted of a case study competition based on crisis management. Each team came up with innovative solutions to the problem. Team Deadpool from SIMSREE, Mumbai consisting of Abhijeet Raut, Pradeep Maher and Yogesh Askar walked away with the first prize including a cash prize of Rs 30,000. The team from FORE school of management were declared as the runner’s up.

In another event called Neetishastra, six teams from some of the top B schools in the country presented their ideas. The teams from IIM Indore, FSM, NMIMS and SP JAIN had previously visited their assigned industries to figure out the problems they faced in an attempt to resolve them as part of this LIVE Consulting event.

On day-3, the representative of these six SMEs adjudged the participants and the feasibility, effectiveness of their presented solutions. The team from SP JAIN, which was working on a B2B marketing project for Ace Engineering, emerged the final winners of the event and walked away with a cash prize of Rupees 20,000.

The flagship operations and supply chain event of IRIS ’17 comprised of three rounds; Round one was the Quiz which saw the participation of 350+ participants, then it was Simulation round and lastly Case study round. The event concluded with the Team A from IIT Roorkee bagging the First place and Team phoenix from IIM Indore as the Runners up. Event Drona started off with a series of mock group discussions and personal interviews. The final round saw 5 students participating in an unique extempore competition.

Jigyasa, the quiz event, tested the participant’s general knowledge. Nationally renowned Arun Mani was the quiz master for the event. The first round was a written preliminary round, which was an elimination round. It had 30 questions lasting for around 45 minutes. 7 teams made it to the second round of the quiz. The winners were Lavinia Aadithiyan C and Shashwat Sinai, IIT Bombay.

Kalpavriksha is the social venture pitching competition. The event started with teams from across India presented their social venture plans. The competition started with a panel round in which the knowledge partners and the investment Partners interacted with the teams. In the second round the teams presented their business plans to pitch the venture capitalists for investment for which they were given 10 minutes followed by question and answer round.

A dance workshop was arranged by Lasya team of dance event for participants. It witnessed of a participation of 20 couples who enthusiastically grooved on Shape of You and Despacito to grasp the dance-forms of Salsa & Lyrical Hip-Hop. The workshop was conducted by talented dance artist and Founder and choreographer of DXB Crew.

One of the participants at the workshop Pawan, shared that he really enjoyed the workshop and due to the enjoyable experience he plans to sign for such dance workshops. After three days of hectic competitions, the participants stressed out by swaying on to the tunes of a musical concert by Bollywood singer KK which was attended by huge crowd. He performed various songs and the crowd did not seem to get enough of him even as the concert ended with IRIS-2017 taking a final vow.