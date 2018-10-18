Mumbai: Non-AC suburban local trains to be partially air-conditioned by January

Good news for those commuters who are waiting for the partially air-conditioned local train, six AC coaches — which will be attached to non-AC suburban local train — is expected to ready in January 2019.

According to Indian Express, the estimated cost of the project is Rs 50 crore and Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Drives will manufacture the electrical equipment for the rakes. Medha Servo Drives was awarded the tenders to manufacture the electrical fittings for the rakes in August 2018. Sudhanshu Mani, General Manager, Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai told the leading daily, “Medha will make the electrical fittings for seven rakes. The first rake, with a complete set of electrical fittings in it, will be ready by January 2019. Subsequently, other rakes would be made ready. These rakes would then be partially air-conditioned.”

When the ICF delivers the AC rakes in Mumbai six coaches of non-AC rakes will be attached to non-AC suburban local trains and after which around 76 non-AC suburban local trains will be partially air-conditioned. Sudhanshu Mani told the leading daily, “We will be ready with the entire set of seven rakes by December 2019. We would test the response of commuters with the first prototype rake, expected to be sent early next year.”