Mulayam’s daughter-in-law Aparna dances into Padmavati controversy

Lucknow: Even as the controversy over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ is yet to die down, a dance by Aparna Yadav, a daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, on the movie’s song has created a political furore.

Aparna Yadav danced to the ‘Ghoomar’ song of the yet-to-be-released movie while celebrating her younger brother Aman Bisht’s engagement ceremony at a five-star hotel in Lucknow on Saturday, raising the hackles of elements opposed to the film, reports IANS.

“It is sad that a prominent political family’s member has chosen to behave in such a fashion. It is as if she is trying to tease us and rub salt in our wounds,” a leader of Karni Sena, which is bitterly opposing the movie’s release without changes, said.