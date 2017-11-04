MP shamed – Is Bhopal turning into city of rapes and gang rapes?

Bhopal: The incident of gang rape with UPSC aspirant, which rocked the state capital on Thursday, is not first such incident that occurred near GRP Colony and Mansarover Complex.

A similar incident was reported at GRP Colony near Mansarover Complex under Habibganj police station when a class X student of Kendriya Vidyalaya was kidnapped on September 28, 2012. Her body was found at an isolated place near Budhni in Sehore district, about 70 km from Bhopal, on September 29, 2012. The district and sessions court on May 18, 2013, had awarded capital punishment to the accused in the case.

In the wake of the incident, angry mob went on the rampage and set at least three motor garages on fire.

In another incident, Kidzee play school director sexually assaulted a three-year-old girl. A 58-year old government primary school teacher sexually abused an 11-year-old girl student. The case was reported on March 2, 2017. Play school director A P Singh was the main accused who was booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

A 7-year-old girl was kidnapped from her residence when her family was asleep and was raped and dumped in a bleeding state on the road in Nazeerabad on Bhopal’s outskirts in October 2016. The child was in deep trauma and could not even speak properly. All she said was that someone took her when she was asleep, tortured her and left her in the bushes.

In another incident, 7-year old girl was raped and murdered just in the vicinity of home minister’s official residence at 45-Bunglow. The accused (sanitation worker) was convicted with death penalty. According to police records, three-year-old girl was abducted, raped and dumped at Pul Patra in August 2016. The minor was found crying near the bridge – Pul Patra – under Aishbagh police station. She was admitted to Sultania Hospital.

DGP Rishi Shukla told media persons that department has taken stern action against police personnel responsible for apathy and negligence. “We condemned all such incidents.”