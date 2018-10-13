MP Elections 2018: Indore rahega no 1… in voting

Over 800 garbage collection vehicles of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) will play a jingle from next week, which will request people to cast vote in assembly elections to be held on November 28. The song will highlight importance of vote. The exercise is aimed to increase polling percentage in the district,which was 72.6% in the last assembly elections held in November 2013.

Neha Meena, district panchayat CEO and nodal officer of Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Practices (SVEEP) Plan, told Free Press that efforts are underway to tap all possible sources to make people exercise their franchise. “We think jingle playing by garbage collection vehicles will send the message directly to people,” she said. Besides, hoardings will be displayed at public places like banks, post offices, shopping malls and petrol pumps, to urge people to cast their vote next month.

On Friday, a review meeting on SVEEP campaign was held at collectorate,which was presided over by district returning officer and collector Nishant Warwade. At meeting, he said posters, banners, hoardings should be used to make people aware besides jingle playing. He said message to vote will also figure on electricity bills.