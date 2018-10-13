MP Elections 2018: Eerie silence in nimar is deafening

Located in the south-west part of Madhya Pradesh, Nimar — which is dubbed as sibling of Malwa — is behaving differently from its elder, at least on the political front. While anti-incumbency is stated to be very high in Malwa, Nimar is hardly having any issues with the existing BJP-led government. Or perhaps, it is keeping its cards close to chest. “Here, both voters and politicians are silent. Doesn’t seem any election mood in the otherwise politically pro-active Nimar region,” said Abhay Pandey, a businessman from Sendhwa. The smallest region of MP, Nimar comprises cities including Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone and Barwani.

Highest number of assembly constituencies, to be precise six, is in Khargone followed by four each in Khandwa and Barwani and two in Burhanpur. “At labourer dominated Sendhwa, there is no anti-incumbency. In fact, people are angry with Congress leaders who filed complaints against alleged faulty disbursement of wages under MNREGA scheme due to which payments were stopped,” said Kishan Lal, labourer union leader.

A few kilometre from Sendhwa is Barwani, a constituency of Cabinet Minister Archana Chitnis. The party may field her again from this segment. In this constituency also, the people are not cross with the government. “I don’t find any anti-incumbency in Barwani. If there is something under-current then I don’t know. In general, if the people are not happy with the government they are not angry also,” said Rakesh Goutam, owner of a college.

Last year, there was some resentment among farmers when rains destroyed their crops but this year there was no such thing. For the people of the region, the biggest issue is corruption and fuel price hike. They said that Shivraj Singh Chouhan had failed to contain corruption and did not take steps bring down prices of fuel. Another issue here is unemployment. People believe that government did not create jobs to provide employment to people.

ARUN YADAV MAY CONTEST POLLS

Former MPPC president Arun Yadav could contest polls from Nimar region, according to Congress sources. A Congress functionary said that the party is thinking of fielding him from one of the seats in Khandwa region. Currently all four seats in Khandwa district are with BJP. If Yadav contested elections from this district, the equation may change. Burhanpur district consists of two seats both are with BJP. In Khargone and Barwani, the both the parties has equal number of seats. In Khargone both have three seats each and in Barwani they have two seats each.

11 RESERVED SEATS

As many as 11 out of 16 assembly seats in Nimar are reserved for SC/ST candidates. Two are reserved for SC candidates and nine for ST candidates. In 2008, the BJP had won 14 out of 16 seats in the region but despite of Shivraj wave it lost a few seats in 2013 elections. BJP won 11 seats whereas Congress five seats in 2013 elections.