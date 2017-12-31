MP Education Minister distributes prizes at state school Kalidas samaroh

Ujjain : School education minister Vijay Shah was chief guest at concluding ceremony of the 18th state school Kalidas samaroh organised at Mahakal Sabha Mandap on Saturday afternoon.

The programme was presided over by former vice chancellor of Maharishi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University, Mohan Gupt. Professor Pooja Upadhyay of Maharishi Panini Sanskrit University, Lokmanya Tilak School principal Ashok Kadel and chairman of MP Pharmacy Council Om Jain were also present.

Addressing the programme, Shah said that the importance of Ujjain is historic. He said, “Sanskrit language has its own importance and we would like it to be taught throughout the country. Those who are running Sanskrit school should be encouraged.”

He said that every year in the state, the amount of Rs 50 lakh will be given to two private schools, which will conduct Sanskrit studies in a systematic manner at a higher level. Sanskrit resident school is being started from class 6th to 12th class in Bhopal.

Shah said that the cash prize money to be given at the school state level Kalidas festival will be increased from next year. Now those who get the first position will be given Rs 21,000 in place of Rs 15,000, those who will arrive at second position will get Rs 15,000 in place of Rs 10,000 and those who will come on third position will get Rs 11,000 in place of Rs 5,000. Education minister also announced that the students who get first position in the first organized function will be called to Bhopal and honoured by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Earlier, theatrical plays based on Kalidas’ literature were staged by girls. The winners of various competitions were rewarded by the guests. Magazine Vishala was also released by the guests. The welcome speech was given by joint director of education, Sanjay Goyal. Rajendra Prakash Gupt also addressed in the programme.