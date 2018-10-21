MP Assembly Elections 2018: Work for women safety & get our votes

Bhopal: City women are planning to vote for well-educated candidates who will resolve their problems. While talking to Free Press, they said this time they won’t vote for candidates with criminal background because they cannot provide us safety. We will choose candidates who ensure safety of women especially at workplace. These ladies also raised several issues like stray dogs menace, cleanliness, road safety and even streetlights.

Excerpts:

Sindhu Dholpure, counsellor

We are quite serious while choosing our representative because it is matter of future of our state or country. So, we will see the profile of the candidates just like we see profile of a boy before marriage. We will check education and family background of the candidates along with criminal record if any. We also see how good decision makers they are. I mean are they able to take good decision especially during riots etc. We also see how much sensitive they are for safety in their area as well as at workplace.

Krishna Sobti, homemaker

Before voting, we will see whether our candidate is able to work for women’s safety and resolve our problems like dog menace, road, streetlight etc. Women are quite unsafe and due to this I have to drop and receive my daughter from her coaching centre. The terror of street dogs is a major issue and because of them children could not play in colony’s garden.

Huma Qureshi, art teacher

First of all, the candidate should be a well-educated and experienced person. They should listen to our problems on a regular basis and assure us safety. Being an artist, I want that the government should provide job opportunities to women artistes in the state. For this, they should organise exhibitions, seminars and camps from time to time.

Dr. Shalini Saxena, doctor

First of all, we will see how much capable and innovative is our candidate. We also see how educated and dedicated he/she is for work. We also check his/her background. We prefer to promote a young leader. The candidate should be humble so that he/she can listen to our problems. We will also see how much dedicated or committed he is for public work.

Rekha Bhatnagar, painter and writer

We will vote for the candidates who think good of our country and listen to our problems and provide us jobs. Nowadays, even well educated people are not getting jobs. The government is giving land to people of slum areas free of cost instead of providing them jobs.

Sneha Upadhyay, beautician

We vote for candidate after judging his/her work. What they did while resolving issues like road, water, streetlights and hygiene etc. We also choose a candidate who will work for women safety particularly at workplace.