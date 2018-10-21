MP Assembly Elections 2018: Using CM’s discretionary fund to win elections

Bhopal: The MLAs are resorting to various methods to win the upcoming Assembly polls. These MLAs are also using CM’s discretionary fund as a tool to win elections. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has hiked the discretionary fund, which was Rs 2.80 crore in 2003 to Rs 140 crore.

Devtalab MLA Gautam tops list, Parmar, Sharma, Sarang too get benefit

Chouhan too use CM’s discretionary fund for medical aid. The cases put up by the MLAs of their respective constituency for medical aid are approved for financial aid. Chouhan, during his term, developed a system for disbursement of discretionary fund. Some MLAs are taking benefits of getting medical aid under the CM’s discretionary fund for the patients of their constituencies. When a family gets medical aid, it gives credit and goodwill to the MLA concerned.

As far as the MLAs getting medical aid approved under CM’s discretionary fund is concerned, Girish Gautam, MLA of Devtalab in Rewa district, leads the list. Gautam, in past five years, distributed Rs 3.55 crore as financial aid to 1545 people in the past three years. MLA Inder Singh Parmar from Kalapipal constituency of Shajapur district is placed second and he received financial aid for 950 beneficiaries. MLA Ashish Sharma from Khategaon of Dewas district got aid for 852 while cooperatives minister Vishwas Sarang, who represents Narela, got aid for 850 people.

Gautam said he had scored a hat-trick of wins. He received overwhelming support people who got financial aid under CM’s discretionary fund in the past two assembly elections. He said one develops a special bonding with the person you help. Gautam said he never thinks of fulfillment of any political interest when he gets money sanctioned for a heart operation. He said when the person recovers, he and his family members start giving him support.

There is a budget of Rs 70 crore under the CM discretionary fund. This year, during the supplementary budget, the said amount was increased to Rs149 crore.