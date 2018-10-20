MP Assembly Elections 2018: Ujjain no more BJP ke ‘Sangh’?

Being a strong bastion of BJP (formerly Jan Sangh) since 1972, Ujjain district expressed faith in its candidates who scored stunning victories on all 7 constituencies in Assembly Elections-2013. However, the picture no longer remained the same in the wake of anti-incumbency wave prevailing against the sitting MLAs, including energy minister Paras Jain, who represents Ujjain North constituency since 1990 (lost only once in 1998 elections).

Jain and three-time MLA from Mahidpur Bahadur Singh Chouhan were facing strong anti-incumbency wave but they were given tickets again and again. The BJP has carried two surveys among the masses one by a private agency and the second at the party level. Besides, it also conducted a survey called ‘rayshumari’ among its rank and file. Since the party is in power both in state and centre, it also has intelligence inputs. RSS has also given its internal survey report to the party hierarchy, which may be very crucial.

Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav is also in the danger zone. MLA from Ghattiya Satish Malviya looks to be in trouble following his “involvement” in controversies. Barnagar MLA Mukesh Pandya’s position is considered to be weak in wake of his inactiveness. On the other hand, position of Tarana MLA Anil Firojiya and Nagda-Khachrod MLA Dilip Singh Shekhawat is reported to be strong because of their performance and good rapport with the people of the constituency.

The anti-incumbency wave prevails against 5 out of 7 MLAs and this indicates that the party may drop Malviya and Pandya as its strategists do not want to change Jain, Chouhan and Yadav as fielding their opponents from respective seats may put the party into a risk.

UJJAIN NORTH

Paras Jain

Paras Jain is contesting from this seat since 1990 and barring 1998 elections, he has emerged victorious in all five elections. He won the last election too. He is a senior minister and has a coveted position in the state cabinet since 2005. Because of his outspoken nature, he has always been criticized.

He made many promises, including the opening of a medical college, but failed to do so. Widening of Mahakal Sawari route and all three major roads leading to Mahakaleshwar Temple and Kshipra river could not be executed as he indirectly opposed the drive fearing that he may lose his base. During previous election, he publicly announced that he won’t contest again, but now he is making all-round efforts to get a ticket. Age factor has also gone against him. He 70 plus. Though voices against him are gaining momentum, one major factor which supports him is that he won the last election by a margin of 24, 849 votes, highest in the district.

UJJAIN SOUTH

Mohan Yadav

Mohan Yadav was made party candidate in 2013 election on the pretext that the then two-time MLA Shivnarayan Jagirdar (former minister of state) was facing anti-incumbency factor. He registered victory by 9652 votes which was lowest margin of votes in the district! His autocratic style of functioning has always given his opponents a chance to complain against him. He also faces criticisms for organising cultural programmes instead of taking interest in development works. At the time of clearance of cut-chowks in Freeganj area, he publicly rebuked the municipal officers and forced them to stop the drive. Similar was the case of laying underground sewer pipe lines as he opposed the proposal saying that its execution may hamper his winning aspects. He recently opposed Jaiprakash Joonwal’s (SC leader) appointment for the post of president, Government Madhav Science College Public Participation Committee and became the president himself. A four-man army, which usually surrounds him, has also brought bad name to him.

Despite all odds, observers say that Yadav is likely to get party ticket again due to his proximity to the party bigwigs, the Centre and RSS.

GHATTIYA (SC)

Satish Malviya

Satish Malviya, last time, surprised everyone by managing a ticket with the blessings of Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot. This time nobody will be surprised if he is denied a ticket. In fact, his high-profile style of functioning kept him under controversies throughout his tenure as MLA. He had promised to the change the name of Ghattiya, but he failed to do so. Instead, he succeeded in naming bus stand and college after the name of his father Nagulal Malviya (former MLA). His move to provide shelter to anti-socials and his alleged “involvement” in criminal activities has put him in bad light.Charges of corruption leveled against him brought bad name to the party. BJP is poised to change him this

time.

MAHIDPUR

Singh Chouhan

Two-time MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan is likely to get the ticket for the fourth time in succession in wake of presence of over 55, 000 voters of his Sondhiya Rajput (OBC) community. One more factor which goes in his favour is that no influential leaders are active in his area. He got the name and fame by defeating firebrand Congress MLA Kalpana Parulekar, though she defeated him once in 2008 election. Chouhan is a young and dynamic face and always leads thousands of supporters during public and party programmes. However, he also loves to be in controversies. Dragging his opponents in different police cases is the biggest charge levelled against him. His video showing him dancing with bar girls also went viral twice. Recently, sudden death of a fertilizer trader brought him into fresh controversies. It was also alleged that he used to ensure partnership up to 50 per cent in all government contracts of his area.

NAGDA-KHACHROD

Dilip Singh Shekhawat

Dilip Singh Shekhawat tested his fortunes twice continuously as a BJP nominee and finally won the last election. He is most likely to be tipped again because of four factors: (1) Close confidant of Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot, (2) Remained active in his constituency throughout last five years (3) Asked a series of questions in the assembly and (4) Maintains a clean image.

Though his close relatives’ names figured in land disputes, he managed to steer clear from such controversies. He also impressed many during meetings of the district planning committee as he only focused on the local issues and kept himself away from dirty politics. Only one thing goes against him is that he had promised to make Nagda as separate district, but he failed to do so despite his influence and efforts.

TARANA (SC)

Anil Firojiya

Political genes were inherited by Anil Firojiya as his father (late) Bhurelal Firojiya represented various assembly constituencies of MP. His sister Rekha Ratnakar also represented Agar (SC) seat. Firojiya is a natural choice for the party. Though he is an outsider for Tarana and belongs to Khatik community, which has fewer votes in the constituency, he invested sufficient time here. At many times, he was seen making arguments with the CM, district minister in-charge and even the collector and SP for the redressal of grievances of people. He also remained active in the assembly.

BARNAGAR

Shantilal Dhabai

Looking at the anti-incumbency wave against the then two-time MLA Shantilal Dhabai, the BJP leadership gave a chance to Mukesh Pandya, who was active in municipal politics. He won that election, but the party may not repeat him this time owing to his inactiveness. Though no major allegations were levelled against Pandya, what went against him was his non-interest towards the developmental issues of the constituency. He would be known for raising the minimum number of questions. For him mum’s the word.

