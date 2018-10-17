MP Assembly Elections 2018: ‘They’ too want achche din in reality

The third gender in Bhopal is looking for job security, houses, medical facilities and setting up of welfare committees from the netas who will, in a few days time, spill on to the roads with hoardes of news promises and per say Achche Din! They told Free Press that they also demanded reservation in education and job saying that the word ‘third gender’ has not been added to their voter ID. “We also want the Madhya Pradesh government to give them the same facilities which are provided by Raman Singh’s government in Chhatisgarh.”

The spoke to Free Press… excerpts :

Even after getting the status of third gender by Supreme Court in 2013, we aren’t getting rights to education, job, medical, house etc which other are enjoying. On a priority basis, we want welfare board for our “community”. If the board is formed, rest will fall in place. Also, the name of third gender is not mentioned in our Voter ID Card.

Sanjna Singh Rajput

The court has given us right to equality like other genders, but it is still on paper not in reality. We still don’t have house and jobs. We all are forced to live in rented houses. We don’t have public toilets especially marked for us! It is a matter of huge concern. The state government has fooled us. We have been allotted only one toilet at Mangalwara near our homes.This time we shall not be gullible and taken for a ride. We are going to weigh our options closely. We also demand ‘Third Gender’ on our on our voter cards.

Devi Rani

Most people of our community aren’t educated. So, we want free education with 40 % reservation. We also want that minimum age group for civil services exam to be raised to 45 years. We also want jobs in every sector whether it is private or public. The mayor had promised us homes under ‘Aawas Yojna’ last year and we had filled forms but it’s all only on the paper. We also have to undergo a lot of problems to get the Voter ID. The column of third gender is mentioned in our Aadhar Card but not on the Voter ID.

Julie

We would cast our votes for that party which will provide us with labour cards under the BPL scheme so that we can take loan from banks for making homes and higher education. We also seek security like every other citizen of the country. We should not be exploited.

Haseena

If I don’t get a ticket from any party, I will fight elections as an Independent candidate from Toma in Anuppur district. I will highlight the problems of the common man too. I will also highlight the problems of our area, including demands for hospital and education facilities. We will work on problems of public rather than community.

Shabnam Mausi,

former Congress MLA

We hail the Raman Singh government in Chhattisgarh. He has done a lot for the people belonging to our ‘community’. His government has set up a community hall, hospitals and provides treatment facility up to Rs 10 lakh for our ‘community’. There is no such facility in MP. Our state government only speaks, does nothing

Kamla Bua,

former mayor, Sagar

Everyone has the right to vote, including us. We want exemption from toll, house and electricity taxes. We also want that the same facilities which the Raman Singh government is giving our community. Some from our community must get ticket to fight the polls too. Only then will our dreams be realized.

Suraiya, leader,

Kinnar Samaj, Bhopal