MP Assembly Elections 2018: Pick and drop facility for differently abled, senior citizens

BHOPAL: Election Commission has decided to provide pick and drop facility for 4.5 lakh differently- able voters of state to attain the voting percentage in MP to eighty per cent. This facility is also available for voters who 80- year-old or above. This election the commission has also made special arrangements for visually impaired voters. According to directions of the EC, the voters who are visually impaired or blind should be issued accessible photo voters slips with Braille features, above the normal photo voter slips. The district electoral officer has been made responsible for the transportation.

He will ensure that every voter with disability is tagged polling station wise, taken to the polling booth and dropped back to residence. The chief electoral officer, VL Kantha Rao said volunteers including non-government organizations, NCC (National Cadet Corps), NSS (National Service Scheme), Lions Club, Rotary Club and other organisations are being identified, who would be termed as guides, to help such voters. Voter turnout in 2013 in MP was about 72%.