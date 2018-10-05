MP Congress president Kamal Nath while talking to media here on Thursday said, “BSP was asking for seats where they were not having strong base, non-alliance with BSP will not affect the elections.” Congress and BSP were in process to form an alliance for the MP assembly elections. But on Wednesday BSP national president Mayawati made an announcement that ex-CM Digvijaya Singh did not want the alliance and he is working as a agent of BJP.

Nath said that Congress is in talks to get into an alliance with the Samajwadi Party. Whereas he denied that the doors with the BSP are closed, “We hope that the party will come together to form the alliance.” He stated that it’s not correct to blame Digvijaya Singh for the non-alliance with the BSP, “I talk to Digvijaya Singh about his talks with Mayawati.”

He added that the BSP had asked 50 seats, but they are having their base only in 11 constituencies while on 14 Congress MLAs are winning the seats and on 25 the BJP is holding the seats, “I don’t know why they had asked those 50 seats for the elections.” He added that “In such situation the Congress party may have to bear the loss if we form the alliance”.He informed that “Very shortly the party is going to declare its first list of the candidates for the elections.”