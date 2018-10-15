MP Assembly Elections 2018: Losers put pressure on BJP for tickets!

Bhopal: Ministers, who lost the last assembly polls, have become a problem to the BJP. These former ministers are seeking tickets from the same constituency or any other constituency. They are leaving no stone unturned and are frequently visiting top leaders. In 2013 assembly polls, 10 ministers, despite the Modi wave, lost the elections. One of them named Jagannath Singh had passed away. The remaining 9 ministers are using their clout to get tickets.

Harishankar Khatik is asking for a ticket from Jatara. Khatik lost the previous polls by 233 votes. His opponent, Dinesh Ahirwar, who was a Congress MLA then, later joined the BJP. Khatik may be given ticket as he was defeated by a narrow margin of votes. Former minister Karan Singh Verma, who lost from Ichawar by a margin of 744 votes, is also trying to get ticket. Verma is said to be surely getting the ticket. Harendrajeet Singh Babbu, who lost elections by 923 votes from Jabalpur East, may become party candidate this time.

MP from Morena and sister’s son (nephew) of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, Anoop Mishra intends to contest assembly polls. Mishra had contested last elections from Bhitarwar and lost by 6548 votes. Mishra wants to contest elections from Bhitarwar or Gwalior East.

Former minister Ajay Vishnoi, who lost from Patan by more than 12,000 votes, is keen on contesting elections from Jabalpur. Vishnoi has met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in this regard but the party is not in favour of giving ticket to Vishnoi.

Ramkrishna Kusmaria had lost last election from Rajgarh constituency by a margin of more than 8,000 votes. Kusmaria wants to contest elections this time from Patharia of Damoh district but the party leaders do not want him to be given ticket. Kusmaria is trying hard to get ticket.

KL Agarwal lost elections from Bamori by a margin of more than 18,000 votes. He is making all efforts to get ticket but the party does not want him to be made party candidate. Agarwal is banking on Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Brijendra Pratap Singh lost elections by a margin of more than 11,000 votes from Pavai. Singh wants to get ticket from either Pavai or Panna. Singh is appeasing Tomar and state president Rakesh Singh to get ticket.

Confusion over ticket to Laxmikant

Former minister Laxmikant Sharma, an accused in Vyapam scam, lost last elections from Seronj by a margin of 1500 votes. Sharma is keen on contesting elections this time too. He has started outreaching people in his constituency too. BJP fears that if Sharma is given ticket then it would trigger Vyapam issue. It is under consideration to give ticket to any relative of Sharma and he could be pacified by giving ticket to his brother or wife.