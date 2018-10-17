MP Assembly Elections 2018: Jyotiraditya Scindia land set for a photo-finish?

SC/ST Act issue major poll plank in Gwalior, Chambal

Will BJP, which won 20 out of 34 assembly seats in Gwalior-Chambal region in last assembly elections, be able to repeat or better its performance this time around?

Doesn’t appear so, given the change in politics of this region in last one year, especially after the BJP lost to Congress in the Kolaras and Mungaoli bypolls and after Gwalior-Chambal emerged as the epicentre of protests over SC/ST Act. “Things have changed a lot on the political front in Gwalior-Chambal region this year. Here, the fight between BJP and Congress appears to be neck-and-neck now,” said Abhay Sharma, a Bhind-based businessman.

Though it may be a close contest between the two main rival parties all over the state, all eyes will be on Gwalior-Chambal region which MP Jyotiraditya Scindia – CM aspirant from Congress– his home turf and the saffron party its bastion. Both the parties will leave no stone unturned to clinch maximum number of seats from this region where the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior is considered to be influential factor in the elections.

To neutralise the edge to the royal family’s “heir” — Jyotiraditya Scindia, the BJP fields his aunt Yashodhara Raje Scindia and Maya Singh – whose husband is related to Vijaya Raje Scindia — from this region. Not only this, the BJP led state government had made seven ministers, including six of cabinet ranks and one minister of state from this region.

The move was clearly aimed at restricting the Congress’s CM hopeful in the Gwalior-Chambal region. To an extent, the BJP succeeded in its strategy but things changed after upper caste went up in arms against amendment in SC/ST Act. Gwalior-Chambal region was epicentre of the protests. The upper caste people who are traditional considered as voters of BJP for the first time openly came opposing the saffron party.

The anger among the upper caste people, who are in majority in Gwalior-Chambal, was so intense that half-a-dozen ministers had to put off their visit to the region in September in the wake of widespread demonstrations. “The anger has not vanished as yet and it may turn into votes for Congress,” said Amar Singh Rajput, a private school teacher in Gwalior. Besides SC/ST Act, the wave of anti-incumbency is also blowing strong in the region. Petrol price hike, soaring crime graph, unemployment, farm issues are also poll plank.

In 2013

Narottam Mishra won by 11697 votes from Daita

Rustam Singh won by 1704 (BSP second) from Morena

Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya won by 15561 votes from Gwalior

Yashodhara Raje Scindia won by 11145 votes from Shivpuri

Maya Singh won by 1147 votes from Gwalior East

Narayan Singh Kushwah won by 16267 votes from Gwalior South

Lal Singh Arya won by 19814 votes from Gohad

Both parties chief visit the region

The importance both the parties attaching to Gwalior-Chambal could be gauged from the fact that national presidents of the parties visited the region since election commission blew poll bugle. While BJP chief Amit Shah tried to strike chord with the people of the region by announcing country-wide celebrations for Rajmata’s centenary year, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Gwalior Chambal, which saw major caste violence during the April 2 Bharat Bandh, raised the issue of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula’s suicide.

Seven reserved seats

A total of seven out of 43 seats are reserved for scheduled caste candidates in Gwalior-Chambal region. The reserved seats are Ambah, Gohad, Dabra, Bhander, Karera, Guna and Ashok Nagar. In the region, BSP party also takes away its share of votes. In last election, the BSP won two seats in Morena district.