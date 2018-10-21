MP Assembly Elections 2018: It May not be a cakewalk for the last time winner in Nagda-Khachrod

Ujjain: The hurly burly in the run up to polls has touched the lives of people of Nagda -– Khachrod assembly constituency in Ujjain district. Here in Nagda, BJP will be banking on its development work done in the past five years, while Congress will try to exploit the anti-incumbency factor to win this seat.

In 2013, BJP candidate Dilip Singh Shekhawat emerged victorious from this seat, which was earlier won Dilip Singh Gurjar twice in 2003 and 2008. However, this time it will not be easy for both the rival parties thanks to emergence of SAPAKS in the region. Not only SAPAKS, but many other factors like agriculture, corruption in PM Awas Yojana, state government’s Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana, employment, development and others could be deciding factors.

“No one can predict who will win the elections this time,” said Shivpratap Singh Mourya, farmer from Nagda town. “People here always supported change and you can easily judge this through the last three elections results when people supported Dilip Singh Gurjar who emerged victorious after contesting as an Independent candidate. Later, he contested the elections on a Congress ticket in 2008 and retained the seat.

However, in 2013, BJP’s Dilip Singh Shekhawat snatched Khachrod – Nagda seat from Congress, thanks to Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s charisma in the state,” Mourya said. Mourya added that Malwa region, but the situation has changed drastically in the last one year, especially after Mandasur shooting incident and it will be an uphill task for BJP this time.

Similarly, emergence of SAPAKS is likely to hit both BJP and Congress hard in the elections, especially after the recent resentment among upper caste people for both Congress and BJP who supported SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocity) Act and now they see an option in SAPAKS.