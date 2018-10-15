MP Assembly Elections 2018: Goondaraj now a part of MP politics

Ujjain: If you saw Prakash Jha’s Rajneeti and other similar Bollywood flicks and thought goondaraj was only filmy or it was restricted to some ‘wild’ states in India and MP was mukt of this ailment….

Sample this…

Incidents of threatening, booth capturing, rigging, etc, were reported during past parliamentary, legislative assembly and civic and panchayat elections. But, before a gang of over two dozen upmarket youth could disrupt a peaceful, free and fair conduct of Assembly elections this year on large scale, the Ujjain police cracked their template. Recovery of a cache of arms from the gang of organised criminals is also a first of its kind in poll-bound MP.

Ujjain district is normally considered to be an island of peace, but the incidents of previous election suggest that they bring all sorts of violence as a package deal. About 50 habitual offenders were booked under National Security Act (NSA). Two hundred criminals were expelled from the borders of the district and punitive and preventive actions were taken against more than 10, 000 elements. But, when incidents of vandalising of vehicles, firing shots in the air, hurling stones on commercial establishments and residential colonies were reported across the city even after enforcement of MCC, the residents had enough reason to feel scary.

HOW THE GANG CAME UNDER NOTICE? Police took cognisance of the activities of the gang when they stabbed a youth in Avantipura area and vandalised cars, auto-rickshaws of the area on October 8. Prior to this, they committed two similar crimes on October 4. In first incident, they opened on a fire on a shop-keeper on Ankpaat Marg and stabbed two of his friends. On the same night they shot another youth. MODUS OPERANDI Most of them belong to the age group of 18-20 years. They vroomed around ‘particular’ localities and markets in groups on their high-powered bikes. They wore gamchha pattas around their necks and also applied kajal and preened their mane. To terrorise people, they would stop anywhere and indulge in scuffles without any rhyme or reason. SOCIAL MEDIA BRANDING

Most of the gang members have accounts on social sites. Durlabh Kashyap is reported to be the latest kingpin of the gang as his boss Hemant Wadia alias Bokhla is presently in Central Bhairavgarh Jail in connection with a murder. Durlabh was also co-accused in the, but has been bailed out. He maintains four FB accounts and introduces himself as ‘kukhyat badmash’ (dreaded miscreant), ‘hatyara’ (killert), ‘pever apradhi’ (habitual criminal) and anybody can contact him for any type of crime.

