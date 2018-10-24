MP Assembly Elections 2018: For Vindhya voters, Its’s farm to castes

Indore: While both BJP and Congress have swung into frenzied action in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Vindhya region of the state is maintaining an eerie silence which is worrying both the arch rivals. While nobody can predict which of the two sides the voters will tilt, BSP sees this silence as a scope for its big emergence in Vindhya region which has 30 out of 230 constituencies in its fold.

Rewa-based businessman Amit Singh said, people in the region are not talking about politics or elections. “The only people discussion polls are the politicians.” “For me, it’s calm before the storm,” he added. Rewa district comprises eight assembly seats of which BJP holds five whereas Congress and BJP are having two and one seats respectively.



This district is dominated by upper caste people, who had took out protests after amendments were made in SC/ST Atrocity Act, but SC community also have strong presence here. Rewa, Sirmour, Simariya, Teodhar, Gurh are hotbeds of upper-caste resentment and it will be interesting to see if the resentment converts into vote against BJP given the fact that it’s a three-party contest here.

King of Rewa and former minster in Digvijaya Singh government, Pushpraj Singh had lately returned to Congress even as his son Divyaraj Singh is a sitting MLA from Sirmour. The royal family is considered to be an influencing factor in polls at least in Rewa district.

Closed to Rewa is located Satna district, which in 2013 had sent four Congress and two BJP and one BSP candidate to State Assembly.

However, BJP had wrested Maihar from Congress in by-election held in 2016 whereas the opposition party had managed to retain Chitrakoot seat in by-polls held in 2017. Here also, there is a three party contest. With significance presence of SC community voters in this district, the BSP is expecting increase in its tally this time.

“In Satna district, people seem to be angry with both BJP and Congress. They may surprise by electing independent or BSP candidates,” said Sitaram Jain, a political analyst. Apart from Rewa and Sidhi, there are five more districts in this region viz Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Annupur and Umaria.

In last elections in 2013, Sidhi district has sent four candidates (two from BJP and two from Congress) to State Assembly. This time around also, poll pundits predict tough contest between the two parties in this district. Sigrauli and Annupur districts have three seats each in their folds. While two BJP candidates and one Congress had got elected from Singrauli, Annupur saw two Congressmen and one BJP men reaching the State Assembly.Umaria the smallest district in Vindhya region had sent two candidates to the State Assembly and both of them were from BJP.