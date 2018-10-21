MP Assembly Elections 2018: Congress likely to repeat 42 MLAs 

Bhopal: While the ruling BJP is thinking of not giving tickets to 70-80 of its sitting MLAs for the forthcoming Assembly polls in the state, the opposition Congress is almost certain to re-nominate 42 out of its 57 MLAs. The state goes to polls on November 28 and counting of votes will be taken up on December 11. The state has a 230-member House. A Congress leader, on condition of anonymity, said that the work of these 42 MLAs, who are likely to be renominated, was found to be satisfactory.

“In fact state Congress chief Kamal Nath is not in favour of dropping sitting MLAs without a valid reason from the first nomination list of 71 candidates which is going to come out shortly,” he said. He said that a final list of candidates had been prepared and has been submitted to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who will take a call on it. “There is a strong anti-incumbency wave in the state and we are going to return to power after 15 years,” he said. A senior MP BJP leader had on Friday told PTI that the party was thinking of not repeating 70-80 MLAs in order to tide over anti-incumbency.