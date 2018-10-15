MP Assembly Elections 2018: Cheaper Chini Gandhi caps a hot favorite!

Bhopal: This cap is cheaper than the traditional Gandhi caps. And mind it! These caps aren’t made from Khadi material. The cloth used to make these caps are Made In China… . Therefore, leaders of all political parties whether they belong to the BJP or the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), prefer Gandhi caps, made from Chinese material.

Prices of Gandhi caps made from Chinese clothes range between Rs 1.50 and Rs 10 a piece. However, the ones made from Khadi clothes are available for Rs 40 a piece after a 20% discount. The original price of a Khadi Gandhi cap is Rs 50 a piece. These are available at the Khadi Gramudhyog’s outlets in the city.

Owner of Agrawal Bandhu Shop, Malviya Nagar, Amit Agarwal, told Free Press, “We have been selling Gandhi caps made from Chinese clothes for the past 15 years. It is quite cheap and has a huge number of takers. The budget of all political parties is fixed and so they can’t afford expensive caps made from khadi or cotton clothes.”

Agrawal who hails from Lucknow and has been selling election campaign material for 30 years in the city further said, “For the Chinese Gandhi caps, we first purchase Chinese rolls which is available in all cities. All production work, including printing of the cap is done in Lucknow. We sell the caps in bulk. And now, we have 25000 to 30000 in our stock. ”

Similarly, manager, Sheela Ad-makers shop, Malviya Nagar, Piyush Goel said, “ We sell Gandhi caps made from Chinese clothes because it is cheap. Also, the size is flexible and it can be worn by people of all age groups. The cap is mainly used at major rallies because it is not possible for political parties to buy expensive Gandhi caps, made from jeans and Khadi clothes for all.”

“We have 10,000 Gandhi caps in our stock now. If the government bans sales of Chinese material in India, we also won’t sell,” he added Gandhi caps, made from Chinese clothes, are available in two types – one is plain and the other is printed with party symbols. Besides that, Denim caps and sun caps are also available.

The prices of photo caps are Rs 5 a piece while the rates of Denim caps range between Rs 30 and Rs 50. The prices of Sun caps are Rs 3 a piece. No doubt, the items made of Chinese materials have now decreased in comparison to last year, but the Gandhi caps, made of Chinese materials is really a very serious issue.