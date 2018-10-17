MP Assembly Elections 2018: CASTE-ING OUCH! Sawarn Sena’s NOTA call to spoil the PARTY

Indore: While both major political parties fear the impact of upper castes’ vote bank ‘engineered’ by SAPAKS party, constituted on the grounds of protesting against Atrocity Act, another outfit grown on the same grounds, Sawarn Sena, has also increased the trouble for the parties by promoting NOTA on 82 reserved seats of the state.

Sawarn Sena has been actively participating in the protest against Atrocity Act and demanding reservation on economical grounds but has remained non-political and detached from the activities of SAPAKS Party.After the increasing popularity of SAPAKS Party in the state, the Sawarn Sena’s call, which is led by an active BJP leader, will be a double whammy for the political parties, especially BJP which is already facing strong contest from Congress and other regional outfits.

“When it comes to the Atrocity Act and rights of upper caste people, both major political parties are same for us as they both supported the Act and even extending the reservation criteria as well,” Sawarn Sena’s leader Vikas Awasthy said. An active leader of BJP, Awasthy said, “I am still a party activist but protesting against both political parties is our right. We will vote for NOTA at 82 constituencies which are reserved seats in the state.”

Speaking on how NOTA will be helpful, Awasthy said this (NOTA) will decrease the vote margin difference between the winning and losing candidates and the one who loses will definitely blame NOTA. “Our main focus (for NOTA) will be on the reserved seats of Indore, Bhopal, Hoshangabad and Gwalior region,” he said.

NOTA Effect

In 2013, over 6.43 lakh people had rejected candidates when they voted for NOTA across the state. Highest number of NOTA was exercised by the residents of Chhindwara district which was over 39,000, including maximum in 9412 in Junnardeo constituency of the district.

NOTA also had an impact on the results of the election at many constituencies including Surkhi area where Congress candidate Govind Singh Rajput had lost the election by 141 votes but over 1500 people had opted for NOTA. Similarly, BJP’s Maya Singh had won the election by 1,147 votes from Gwalior East constituency but over 200 voters exercised NOTA there. NOTA had also created trouble for BJP in the by-poll in Mungawali constituency where the party had lost by 2,123 votes but over 2500 people exercised NOTA there.

