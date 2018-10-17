MP Assembly Elections 2018: Congress to keep Rajputs in good humour

Ujjain: Congress strategists have started working on the pockets to put a spoke in the BJP poll wheel. Sondhwad region is on their target this time. BJP won all 21 seats during Assembly Elections-2013 and won all five constituencies during Lok Sabha Elections 2014. As BJP managed to garner support of Sondhiya Rajput (OBC) community during the previous elections, the Congress strategists are now wooing the community leaders and indications suggest that the party may field more than two persons as its candidate in the present election.

Mahidpur assembly constituency of Ujjain district is supposed to be the bastion of Sondhiya Rajput community where about 55, 000 electorates of the community dominate the scene. Here the total number of voters is about 1.84 lakh. This constituency is surrounded by four other constituencies viz Ghattiya and Tarana (both Ujjain district) and Agar-Barod (Agar district) and Alot (Ratlam district).

Interestingly, all the four constituencies are reserved for SC though Mahidpur itself is an unreserved constituency. Numbers of Sondhiya Rajput community electorates in these four constituencies are estimated to be 15000, 18000, 62000 and 40000, respectively.

INFLUENCE ON 5 PARLIAMENTARY SEGMENTS

Sondhiya Rajput community also enjoys an influential say in the neighbouring Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency as it consists about 3 lakh electorates there. The community voters dominate two assembly constituencies viz Khilchipur-Machalpur and Biora of Rajgarh district. They already have dominating numbers in Agar district’s Agar-Barod and Susner assembly constituencies.

The community electorates also have sizeable voters in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Garoth and Suwasra assembly constituencies. The community also affects the poll equations of 5 parliamentary constituencies viz Ujjain, Shajapur, Ratlam, Mandsaur and Rajgarh.

Bahadur Singh Chouhan

Blast from the past

Ashivini Research Institute, Mahidpur’s director Dr Ramchandra Thakur admits that the Sondhiya Rajput community has an upper hand in Sondhwad region and its voters directly affect Mahidpur and four nearby assembly constituencies. He said as Mahidpur in unreserved constituency, it had chosen representatives from the upper castes since 1972 though the trend started changing from 2003 elections with Bahadur Singh Chouhan who registered his first victory as a BJP candidate. He lost the 2008 election, but won in 2013. If BJP relies on him

SONDHIYAS COMMAND MAHIDPUR

The track record of Mahidpur constituency clearly reflects that the caste equations started dominating the poll outcome since 2003 elections as Bahadur Singh Chouhan was given preference in the backdrop of he belongs to Sondhiya Rajput community. He won the first election by over 18000 votes and lost the second election in 2008 by only 1930 votes as a BJP rebel (Kantilal Rathi) damaged his poll prospects. Chouhan won the last election by more than 20000 votes, which was the second highest vote margin in the district. Despite remaining in various controversies over the years, he is most likely to be re-fielded only due to his caste background.

Sardar Singh Chouhan

SINGH-NATH FAVOUR SARDAR

Sources said former CM Digvijaya Singh is backing Sardar Singh Chouhan’s name as he knows very well that his candidature will help prospecting the poll fortunes of candidates of his home Rajgarh parliamentary constituency. Chouhan also reportedly has the blessings of PCC chief Kamal Nath via the latter’s close confident Batuk Shankar Joshi (former MLA). Congress strategists believe that a direct fight between two Sondhiya Rajput candidates will divide the BJP’s vote bank and as Mahidpur comprises 20000 Muslim electorates, it will be easy for their candidate to snatch away this constituency from the arch rival party.

CONGRESS to PLAY SONDHIYA CARD

On the other hand, Congress looks to be thinking seriously to break the BJP strategy by fielding Sondhiya Rajput community candidates again and again. Party insiders told Free Press that as only Mahidpur is unreserved constituency from where fielding a Sondhiya Rajput candidate contributes greatly in directly effecting the results of four neighbouring assembly constituencies, the party is most likely to tip Sardar Singh Chouhan this time. He represented Mahidpur Janpad Panchayat thrice between 1994 and 2005 and Jila Panchayat twice between 2005 and 2015. His family members dominate the Mahidpur Janpad Panchayat for past 25 years which covers more than 150 villages.

(niruktbhargava@gmail.com)