MP Assembly Elections 2018: Campus Ambassador

This column will talk about students who have been selected by the authorities to increase awareness and importance of voting among the electorate

Youth Opinion

Gurmeet parmar,

Mata Jeejabai Government Girls PG College

We have conducted district level debates, slogan writing, poster making and essay writing competitions under the guidance of our nodal officer Dr Chandrakanta Bhatt. A human chain with students from 22 colleges was also recently organised at Rajwada to spread the awareness in voting. We have added about 150 people to the voters list from our college. A rally and signature campaign to call young voters and make old voters aware of their strength.

Posters from our college were selected and displayed at Collectorate office. A street play was also conducted by college students at Collectorate Square on October 11. A VVPAT was also displayed at the college to make young voters aware about the working of the machine.

Sourabh Yadav, Lecturer

A leader should represent the common problems faced by the people who elect him. For this, our representative should be well connected with his voters and should understand their basic needs. The candidate should be educated and patient while dealing with the uneducated people. Candidates must follow the party agendas but he should not hesitate to even go against the party for welfare of his voters. A candidate should not only visit his assembly constituency area during the elections. In fact he should frequently meet people and try to understand their problems.