MP Assembly Elections 2018: AAP files plaints in Election commission against BJP’s Samriddha MP campaign

BHOPAL: Aam Admi Party has lodged a complaint against Bhartiya Janta Party’s Samridha MP campaign with the election commission on Wednesday. Leveling serious charges against BJP, AAP alleged that BJP is using the state government’s campaign and money for its promotion. After submitting the complaint state president of AAP Alok Agarwal said that the MP government has strategically designed a programme to benefit BJP. A domain name ‘futureofmp’ was registered by Utopia Consulting Company on 18 September for the MP government.

The company claims that it designs strategies to make political parties win. Same company registered domain named Samridhi MP on September 26 for the BJP. This clearly shows how one company was being used by the MP government for the benefit of BJP at the cost of public money. The state government also made pages on Facebook and a Twitter handle with future MP taskforce and hashtag SamridhaMP. A slogan that was used in the beginning was ‘Idea me ho dum to poora karenge hum.’

These promotion exercises continued till the October 6. The day model code was announced these hashtags changed from Samridha MP to Samridha Madhya Pradesh Abhiyan in a predecided manner. Alok Agarwal has demanded that BJP’s Samridhi Rath campaign be stopped and Utopian Consulting Company be blacklisted