MP Assembly Elections 2018: 6 out of 9 MLAs face anti-incumbency

Indore: One phenomenon that comes into play at the time of elections is anti-incumbency factor, which refers to the disadvantage faced by a ruling party or an elected representative while seeking re-election. Surveys carried out by BJP and Congress revealed that anti-incumbency wave is very much evident in Indore district. As per the surveys, six out of nine MLAs in the district are facing anti-incumbency. Interestingly, all six MLAs are from BJP.

Will the local anti-incumbency wave change political demography of the district? BJP says that votes in the elections will be cast on the government’s performance and the anti-incumbency at MLA level will have very little impact whereas Congress believes that the anti-incumbency wave against BJP government will help it in elections. Meanwhile, BJP is likely to repeat most of its MLAs in the district overlooking anti-incumbency factor

Indore-1

Sudarshan Gupta (2013: Defeated Independent candidate Kamlesh Khandelwal) :

In 2008, BJP had unseated party sitting MLA Usha Thakur and gave ticket to Sudarashan Gupta as she faced strong anti-incumbency. The situation is same in 2018. This time around, two-time MLA Sudarshan Gupta is facing anti-incumbency. During his second term, Gupta failed to live up to expectations of electorate. No major development work was carried out in his second tenure. In fact, this constituency faced many demolition drives for road widening works including at Ganeshganj and Loharpatti, and adjacent areas. Gupta remained more involved in religious activities rather than development works.

Indore-2 Ramesh Mendola (2013: Defeated Congress candidate Chhotu Shukla):

In this constituency, the sitting MLA is not facing any anti-incumbency and has popular base among its voters and on the account of development works. He also enjoys strong support from youth. However, his rivalry with Mayor Malini Gaud hit development works related to IMC to some extent. In last one-and-a-half-years, no corporators from his constituency attended any council meetings or got any new project sanctioned for their areas from IMC. But Congress does not have any candidate who can put up a fight to him.

Indore-3 Usha Thakur (2013: Defeated Congress candidate Ashwin Joshi):



Though she worked a lot in the constituency but anti-incumbency is still looming very large on sitting MLA Usha Thakur. Electorate here are in the mood for a change and may not recognise all the hard work she did in the constituency. Reason for it is stated to be her failure convey to electorate, development works done by her. She also failed to enhance her support base and woo shopkeepers and businessmen of the segment who want their MLA to standby them whenever there is a problem from civic authorities. Party is likely to change candidate in this constituency.

Indore-4 Malini Gaud (2013 Defeated Congress candidate Suresh Minda) :



The anti-incumbency wave is quite strong in this constituency for the simple reason that the two-time MLA failed to live up to expectations of people. Malini remained inactive in her second term since elected as Mayor. In fact, she garnered praises as Mayor but drew flak as MLA. Biyawani people are angry with her for demolition drive for road widening, “thelawalas” from backward localities are cross with her for removing them from roads and shopkeepers are also annoyed with her over IMC action against them. But odds are still in her favour as Congress does not have suitable candidate against her.

Indore-5 Mahendra Hardia (2013 Defeated Congress candidate Pankaj Sanghvi):



In this BJP constituency, the wind of anti-incumbency is blowing strong against Hardia, a three-time MLA. The constituency which Hardia represents consists of educated urban electorate whose expectations are different from electorate from other constituencies. Though he is well connected with voters, issues like traffic problem, legalisation of illegal colonies, land scams, poor water and drainage network and opening of a new government college remain unaddressed. The voters are unlikely to provide fourth chance to Hardia if Congress fielded a strong candidate against him.

Rau Jitu Patwari (2013: Defeated BJp candidate Jitu Jirati):



This is the only constituency in Indore district which is having an MLA from Congress. Patwari is barely facing any anti-incumbency for all the development works carried out during in his tenure as MLA. But he is often seeing struggling to take credit as BJP leaders’ claims that the works highlighted by Patwari is actually done by their government. Whatever, Patwari is considered as a strong leader of Rau and BJP would have to field a strong candidate against him to put up a fight. BJP may surprise with its candidate this time.

Depalpur Manoj Patel (2013: Defeated Congress leader Satya Narayan Patel)



BJP MLA Manoj Patel failed to remain in touch with the people who voted him to power. He remains inaccessible for people of the locality and is often found in company with urban people. The rural populace is cross with him and are looking for an alternative. As the BJP does not have any other powerful candidate, it is likely to field Patel again despite anti-incumbency. Major achievement of Patel is linkage of Narmada-Gambir Yojana which may help him in polls. He also has an advantage due to infighting in Congress ticket aspirants Satyanarayan Patel and Vishal Patel.

Sanver Rajesh Sonkar (2013: Defeated Congress candidate Tulsi Silawat)



Anti-incumbency wave is blowing in this constituency too. Sitting MLA Rajesh Sonkar has become quite unpopular among rural voters for failing to get their problems addressed. Several groups of BJP is also acting against him for not giving any weight to them. However, Sonkar is still strong in urban areas such as Nipaniya and Lasudia because of his party. In these areas, BJP has a strong voter base. Contest in Sanver could be interesting if Congress fielded Tulsi Silawat again from this constituency.

Mhow Kailash Vijayvargiya (2013: Defeated Congress candidate Antar Singh)



No anti-incumbency works for this sitting MLA, who owing to his strong inroads in the government and the party manages to keep his supporters satisfied and active. Even as he enjoys strong support base, Vijayvargiya seems to be having some other plans. He is likely to field his son from Mhow this time as he has got active in national politics. His son, Aakash is handling politics in Mhow constituency on behalf of his father. There is suspense who is going to contest polls from Mhow this time. There is also doubt whether Mhow people would accept Aakash in the manner they did his father.