MP Assembly Elections 2018: 48 seats hold the key

In the 2013 elections, the victory margin in 48 seats was between 5,000 and 141 votes. These seats are very crucial this time for ruling BJP as these seats may change the winning equation. At present in a House of 230, the BJP has 165 MLAs and Congress has 58 legislators while four are from the BSP and three are independent MLAs.

In 2013 elections, the BJP won 85 seats with less than 50 percent votes while Congress won by 40 percent. Out of these numbers, there are 28 seats of BJP which were decided by a margin between 5000 and 141 votes.

Many ministers and MLAs would contest again from these seats. The ministers are — Jayant Malaiya (winning margin 4953), Surya Prakash Meena (3158), Gourishankar Bisen (2500), Lalita Yadav (2217), Rustam Singh (1704) and Maya Singh (1147).

Similarly, 15 MLAs of Congress also won by the thin margin. They include Congress chief whip Ramniwas Rawat (2149), Sunderlal Tiwari (1382) and Tarun Bhanot (923).

Three BSP MLAs and one independent MLA also won by less than 5000 votes. BSP MLAs Usha Coudhary (4109), Balbeer Singh Dandtiya (2106) and Sheela Tyagi (275) won the elections with thin margin while independent MLA Sudeesh Rai had also won the election by a margin of 1626 votes.