Morena I-T raid: Reel-life ‘Raid’ actor lauds real life heroes

Bhopal: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn who essayed the role of an upright income tax officer in the Hindi flick ‘Raid’ is in all prise for the bravery and sense of duty of the IT department team, which despite being assaulted during a search operation in Morena district on Wednesday didn’t allow valuable seizures to be taken away.

The actor praised the officer through his twitter account on Saturday evening: “I applaud the bravery and sense of duty of all Income Tax officers led by Vikram Pagaria. Disturbed to know they were attacked ruthlessly. Hope they get justice and an example is set.” The team led by Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and deputy commissioner of IT department Pagaria, had conducted search and seizure operation at the properties of a prominent edible oil trader Sanjay Bansal in Morena district, on Tuesday.

The raid had led to the seizure of jewellery worth around Rs 50 lakh, Rs 3 lakh unaccounted cash and incriminating documents containing bogus financial transactions worth several hundred crores. On Wednesday, the department team led by Pagaria and escorted by cops (team of tax sleuths and cops included women also) was allegedly assaulted by kin of the oil trader Sanjay Bansal.

Despite being attacked, the IT department team held on to the seized jewellery, cash and vital documents.

Coming to know about the incident, the IG Chambal Range Santosh Kumar Singh and Morena district superintendent of police Amit Sanghi rushed additional police reinforcements to the raided premises and ensured the safety of the IT department team. Two men, including the prime accused 65-year-old Govind Bansal (father of oil trader Sanjay Bansal) and his other son Vishnu Bansal have so far been arrested for assaulting the tax sleuths and cops on duty.

“We’ve so far arrested two persons in the matter and a case has been lodged against them and others under six different sections of the IPC,” said SP Morena district Amit Sanghi on Sunday. In the movie ‘Raid,’ which is inspired by two IT department raids in UP during the 1980s, Devgn essayed the lead role of IRS officer and deputy IT commissioner Amay Patnaik. In the flick, akin to the raids in Morena recently, Patnaik and his team were attacked by mob of villagers loyal to a local politician enacted by Saurabh Shukla at whose house the search was carried out leading to seizure of mammoth undeclared wealth.