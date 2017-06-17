See Pic: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Kochi Metro, takes first train ride

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a ride in the newly inaugurated Kochi Metro, Kerala’s first metro line, from the Southern Naval Command’s air terminal to the Palarivatom station. At the air terminal, the Prime Minister was received by Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, actor Suresh Gopi and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

Modi was received at the Palarivatom by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Principal Advisor E. Sreedharan who oversaw the project implementation. Modi travelled along with all the important state and central dignitaries including Union Information and Brodcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu. During the trip, Sreedharan explained the details of the project.

The first 25-km phase will run for 13 km between Palarivattom and Aluva and work on the remaining section is expected to take another two years. The normal operations for the public will begin at 6 a.m. on Monday.

Modi later drove to the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium to address an invited audience of about 3,500 guests.Work on the Kochi Metro began in 2012 after the former Oommen Chandy government entrusted the project to Sreedharan.