Modi is a ‘jumla babu’: Surjewala

Shimla : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a “jumla babu” as he is known for making “false promises” and discriminating with the hill states, including Himachal Pradesh, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said here on Thursday.

“The ‘jumla babu’ is here again with false promises. But he will not be able to fool the people of Himachal, who are prepared to give him a befitting reply in the polls,” he told reporters here.

His remarks came on the day Modi held two public meetings in the poll-bound state to garner votes for the BJP. This was Modi’s maiden visit since the pronouncement of the elections, reports IANS.

“While he (Modi) snatched the special category status from the state in 2015 (while restoring it temporarily in 2017), he has not fulfilled his promise of raising import duty on apples or laying the railway line from Mandi to Leh,” the Congress leader said.

Regarding the launch of the ‘Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik’ (UDAN) scheme between Shimla and Delhi, Surjewala said the central government’s scheme has failed completely.

He said the Modi government’s policies have made the life of common people very tough, with rising prices.

The hill state will go to polls for 68 assembly seats on November 9. The votes will be counted on December 18 along with those in Gujarat.

In Himachal Pradesh, Congress won 36 of the 68 seats in 2012 with a vote share of 42.81 per cent, while the BJP bagged 26 seats with a 38.47 per cent vote share.