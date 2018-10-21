Bhopal: Sanitation, water supply in the city are getting affected as the local corporators have lost their grip in their wards, due to the Model Code of Conduct. The contact numbers of the corporators provided by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been de-activated while the officials are not receiving their calls if made from their personal numbers.

The residents say that their voice is not heard in the BMC, until they approach their local corporators. Corporators are ready to pay for their telephone bills as they too feel that their contact numbers are necessary to keep in touch with the residents of their wards. Their personal contact numbers are avilable with only their closed ones.

Few corporators had demanded their services be resumed at the cost of their personal expense but not all of them seemed eager to pay from their pocket. The corporators are complaining that BMC officials are not receiving the calls made from their personal number. Corporator Shahwar Mansoori, said in his ward there is the issue of water crisis and sanitation.

Without official number I can’t keep a track of sanitation and other issues of my ward. My number has not been activated, even after application,said Shahwar. Harish Gupta, deputy commissioner in the BMC said that we are activating the numbers of the corporators who have applied for their resumption on paid basis.