MLA gets name stamped on school furniture

BHOPAL : MLAs and politicians seem to be making desperate attempts to get more publicity. Girish Bhandari, an MLA from Narsinghgarh in Rajgarh district, has got his name stamped in bold relief on the furniture provided by him to a school at Kukliakhedi in his constituency.

Every table and bench in the school mentions the fact that Girish Bhandari has purchased them and he is the local MLA. The school teachers are finding this bizarre but keeping mum out of fear of the politician.

Till now, the MLAs confined themselves to getting plaques carrying their names affixed to buildings constructed using their LAD funds. But it is probably for the first time that one of them has chosen to get his name stamped on tables and benches.

Bhandari does not see anything wrong in it. “When I have provided money from my discretionary fund, why should I not get my name written?” he argues. He said that the rules prescribe that the name of the MLA concerned should be put on the assets created or bought using his/her LAD fund. According to Bhandari, MLAs get their names written on water supply tankers. Rodmal Nagar, the MP from Rajgarh has got his name written on every bus stop. “Therefore, I have done no wrong,” he said.