Mizoram farmers take out protest rally

Aizawl: Farmers in Mizoram took out a protest rally here Friday and slammed the state government for its alleged refusal to take up land reforms and implement effective agriculture marketing system. All Mizoram Farmers Union (AMFU) President Joseph H Thanzuala said at the rally that the farmers would continue to struggle for a better deal for self-sufficiency in food production.

Thanzuala slammed the present Congress government of Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla in the state of refusing to uplift the conditions of the farmers and of politicizing the New Land Use Policy (NLUP), the flagship program of the ruling party. He alleged that the Congress did not use the NLUP to uplift farmers but for only political gains.