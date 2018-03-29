Mizoram Assembly passes annual budget for 2018-2019

Aizawl: The Mizoram Assembly today passed the state annual budget for 2018-2019 fiscal amounting to Rs 9,492.38 crore.

The state annual budget was presented in the state legislature on March 15 by state finance minister Lalsawta.

The budget laid special emphasis on the New Economic Development Policy (NEDP) and the New Land Use Policy (NLUP), the flagship programmes of the present Congress government led by chief minister Lal Thanhawla.

Break-up of the proposed expenditure in the budget was 34.59 per cent for salaries and wages of the government employees, 9.30 per cent for pension, 1.07 per cent for medical treatment and 1.38 per cent for establishment cost.

Proposed expenditure on major works was 20.13 per cent and 2.12 per cent under minor works.

The budget session, commencing from March 13 and earlier scheduled to be concluded today, was extended by a day and would be adjourned sine die on Monday.