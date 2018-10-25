Minister behind closing of roads to our colony: Army personnel’s kin to PM

BHOPAL: The kin of army personnel have filed a complaint with the Prime Minister of India against the minister for state Vishwas Sarang for closing the roads to their colony. In the letter to the PM, the residents of MES colony situated near the Newari temple of Lalghati, stated that 43 families of the army personnel reside in the said locality. They alleged that on the instructions of minister one road to their colony was closed for the construction of Chitragupta temple.

They alleged that earlier a complaint was also filed with the collector, following which the road was opened. But now the minister is closing both the roads. It is alleged that a shopping complex being constructed by the minister is another reason behinf the closure of both the roads. In their letter they claimed that Union government and the state government are friendly for the army personnel. However, the votes and caste equation had turned the minister into their enemy, alleged the letter. They alleged that probably this would be a first case where due to interference of an MoS the kin of army personnel are not able to live peacefully. Their complaint came after the second road to their residential premises is been closed on the instructions of the minister