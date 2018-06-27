Mining-affected people to march on residences of Goa MLAs

Panaji, Mining-dependent people in Goa would take out marches on private residences of all 40 MLAs from July 3 onwards for quick resolution of the crisis. Mining activity in the coastal state came to halt on March 16 this year after supreme court quashed the second renewal of 88 mining leases. Goa Mining People’s Front (GMPF), an umbrella organisation of the people dependent on mining, president Puti Gaonkar said they have decided to intensify the agitation from July 1. He said a “mega” protest march will be taken out at the Assembly complex on July 19, the first day of the monsoon session.

“Even after return of chief minister Manohar Parrikar from the USA, there seems to be no clarity on the best option for resumption of mining activity. We have decided to hold protest marches on the private residences of all the 40 MLAs seeking their intervention in the matter,” he said. Gaonkar said the protests would be held peacefully in phases.

Mining-dependent people include owners of mines and machinery, barges, trucks, and workers. GMPF had last week took out a protest march on the residence of Sanvordem MLA Dipak Pawaskar, who has been liasoning with the CM on behalf of the mining dependents for resumption of the activity. Gaonkar said that march was a symbolic one. GMPF has been holding sit-in protests at five places including Panaji since mid-June. He said BJP MP Narendra Sawaikar had yesterday visited the protesters and told them that “some solution is being worked out through powers in Delhi to overcome the problem”. Gaonkar said they are yet to receive any response on the appointment sought by them to meet the chief minister.