Mercedes-Benz Begins Two-Month Long Free Service Camp

Mercedes-Benz India has announced that it will hold a two-month pre-holiday service camp across its authorised dealership services in India starting from April 1, 2018. Under this initiative, Mercedes-Benz owners can get their vehicles screened for their electronics and electrical systems, brakes, tyres and air-conditioners free of cost. Mercedes-Benz will also carry out an 82-point check-up to ensure the car is ready to withstand the upcoming summer.

Owners can even avail a complimentary check-up for the car’s battery health, tyre condition, clutch/brake operation, suspension check, operation of the horn and mirrors apart from oils, coolants and other consumables. There’s even a special offer on AC cleaning service as well.

The German carmaker is also offering attractive discounts on genuine Mercedes-Benz accessories and lifestyle collections. The other interesting fact about this service camp is its extended tenure of two months! So, it will last from the first day of April 2018 to May 31, 2018.

On the occasion of World Water Day last month, the Stuttgart-based automaker launched AdBlue, a liquid solution which helps break down harmful nitrogen oxide (a key air pollutant) present in the exhaust gases into nitrogen and water. It’s specifically developed for the BSVI (Euro VI) diesel engines. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class 350 d is the first diesel-powered BSVI car to be launched in the country.

Mercedes-Benz says all its cars will feature BSVI engines by the end of 2019. The carmaker is likely to become the quickest to overhaul its entire portfolio to comply with the new emission norms set to be implemented in India. Meanwhile, BMW has already switched to BSVi engine for all its petrol-powered models from April 2018 onwards. However, it says that it won’t be able to launch a BSVI diesel engine until there is a nationwide availability of BSVI-grade diesel fuel in India.