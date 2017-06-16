Mentally unstable aunt kills nephew, niece in Bihar

Kishanganj: A mentally unstable aunt killed her nephew and niece at a village in Bihar’s Kishanganj district, a police officer said today.

The incident took place at Jhharbari Tappu village last evening when Rehana Khatun, who was mentally unstable, lured her niece Tanha Mumtaz (4) and Saklain Raza (2) with toffees, took them to an isolated area of the village and slit their throats with a blade, Pothia police station in-charge Subhash Kumar Mandal said.

The family members launched a search for the children and found their bodies lying in a pool of blood in a field, he said. The blade was also recovered, Mandal said. The woman has gone missing from the village, he said. The family members later buried the bodies without handing over the bodies for post-mortem, the police officer said.