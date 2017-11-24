Mehbooba’s gesture to China upsets Centre

This is not for the first time that Mehbooba had come out in support of projects like CPEC. In March, she had given a call for “time to move beyond border skirmishes” to be partners in economic growth and also in projects like CPEC.

New Delhi :The Centre is upset over Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday backing a China’s proposal to provide alternative route through her state to link India with its ambitious “One-Belt, One-Road” (OBOR) initiative.

Ignoring the fact that Prime Minister Modi rejected it on the ground that it undermines India’s sovereignty and the Centre has emphatically rejected any such route that passes through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), she tweeted that this initiative to build a new Silk Route of highways, ports and railroads connecting Asia, Africa and Europe “reinforces the need to rediscover traditional routes of Kashmir.’

“Will open up avenues for greater economic ties and cultural exchanges,” she added. A key component of OBOR is the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that passes through PoK, which is just not acceptable to India.

Mehbooba was reacting to a speech last Friday in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here by China’s ambassador to India Lun Zhaohui that “China has offered India to rename the CPEC and consider alternative routes through J&K to address its concerns.”

He had said that “we can change the name of CPEC (and) create an alternative corridor through J&K, Nathu La pass or Nepal to deal with India’s concerns.”

CPEC, a flagship part of China’s prestigious OBOR project, estimated to cost nearly US $60 billion comprises construction of about a dozen power projects, grand road, railway network connecting Kashghar city of China with Gwadar port city of Pakistan, 11 industrial zones and laying of fibre optic from Kashghar to Islamabad.

Describing J&K as the “Gateway of Central Asia,” Mehbooba had then said: “J&K could become a corridor of economic activities in the region and the country could take huge benefit from the economic activities going on across the Line of Control (LoC). Why can’t we be partners in economic growth and share the benefits of projects like CPEC? Let us move beyond skirmishes.”

India had boycotted a summit convened by China in May to work out details of the project. It was attended by the countries from Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America.

J&K BJP spokesman Sunil Sethi has said that his party is a coalition partner of the Mehbooba-led government, but she never consulted it before making a call on the Chinese ambassador’s comments. How can she ignore the fact that both China and Pakistan are illegally occupying Kashmir’s territory that has to remerge as one state under India before any such proposal can be even considered, he added.