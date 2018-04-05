Jammu and Kashmir: J and K Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday claimed that excessive force was deployed to disperse demonstrators who were protesting against civilian killings. The Chief Minister also assured action against those found guilty.

“The initial reports indicate that excessive force was used and action will be taken against those responsible,” Mufti said. The Chief Minister met family of youth, Gowhar Ahmad Rather, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kangan, who was killed in police firing on April 2.

Gowhar was injured when police allegedly fired bullets and pellets to disperse demonstrators, who were protesting against the killings of four civilians in security force action on protesters.