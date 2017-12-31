Meet people who will celebrate New Year differently

BHOPAL : Many people will celebrate New Year by organising parties and going for picnic with family members and friends. But there are people in the city who will celebrate the day with elderly people at old-age homes and differently-abled children.

Also, there are some people who will plant saplings and motivate people to keep environment clean. Free Press talked to a section of residents who will celebrate New Year differently. Excerpts:

Sunil Dubey, environmentalist

I have been celebrating New Near by planting saplings since 2008 with wife Sudha Dubey. This year, we have planned to plant 25 saplings of berries, banyan, peepul, neem at Shri Uttamchand Israni School, New Sindhi Colony, Chinar Park and Kaliasot Dam. I have planted 1,79,448 plants so far. Motto behind this is to keep our city green and clean and to save environment. We also want to keep our city pollution free. We gift saplings to people at their weddings, birthdays.

Javed Baig, MP head, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre

We have decided to spend New Year with slum children of Sanjay Nagar near Idgah Hills and Narmada Bhawan. We will gift them pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners. We’ll also tell children about life and contribution of former president APJ Abdul Kalam towards nation building so that they get motivated. Last year, we organised a programme for differently-abled children and felicitated people who worked for their welfare.

Anshu Gupta, president of NH12 Creative Women Club

We have decided to launch an awareness campaign to keep city clean through social media. Motive is to make Bhopal cleanest city of India. For this, we have asked all members in our club to share cleanliness and civic infrastructure related problems of their area with photographs on social media. What is happening is that BMC officials show only those areas to survey teams, which are developed.

Abid Khan, secretary of Insani Biradari

We will celebrate New Year with children in slum area of Pratap Nagar by organising cultural activities, cutting cake and distributing sweets to them. We will give them gifts. We celebrate every auspicious occasion and festival with children to make them happy. We feel happy to see them happy.

Sindhu Dholpure, founder of People’s Theatre Group

We will celebrate New Year with elderly people at old-age home and differently-abled children. Every member of the group will donate something for them. We will take fruits, sweets and gift articles for them. We feel that New Year should begin with something special for needy people. This way, we will get their blessings too. Last year, we celebrated New Year with slum children of Shiv Nagar.