MCMC keeps close watch on paid news

Ujjain: District-level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) and paid news training programme was organised at Brihaspati Bhawan on Tuesday in the presence of top notch of city administration. Collector and district electoral officer Manish Singh directed that telecom companies should get permission from MCMC before sending bulk SMS otherwise strict actions will be taken against them. He also called the telecom companies representatives in the next meeting. He further directed that pre-certification will now be mandatory for advertisements in electronic media.

Similarly, he restricted the social media publicity without the permission of candidate. Religious stages and meeting should not be used for party or candidate publicity. He also asked to the returning officers and expenditure officers to watch the electoral expenditure of candidates. The publishers are also asked to mention publisher’s and printing firms name and address on the front page of pamphlets and posters. Nodal officer and Additional Collector Deepak Arya, Pankaj Mittal, RC Mittal, Dr Swaminathan Pandey, Pankaj Upadhyay, Sandeep Kulshrestha and other officers were present in the meeting.