Mayawati’s announcement shocks Congress, BJP happy

BHOPAL: Bahujan Samaj Party, national president, Mayawati’s announcement of her party contesting assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan alone has come as a big relief to the BJP. BJP was highly concerned over speculations of alliance between BSP and Congress. The alliance between the two parties could have led to severe damage to BJP’s vote tally.

There were deliberations between Mayawati and Congress state president Kamal Nath over alliance for many days. The alliance could not materialize as consensus on seat allotment could not happen. Though, Mayawati has held former Chief Minister Digvijays Singh responsible for the outcome.

BJP now hopes that it would not affect its performance in Vindhya region, where BSP wields influence. It is estimated that BSP may show its impact on around a dozen seats in this region this time. Nath was reiterating that they would enter into alliance with the BSP. With BSP going solo in the upcoming polls, BJP now hopes that votes of scheduled caste voters will not go to Congress. It is also said that the controversy over amendment in SC/ST Amendment Act made Congress re-think over entering into alliance with the BSP. Congress feared that if it enters into alliance then it may lose the votes of general category. BSP as a party got 6 per cent of the votes in the previous assembly polls in the state. It is predicted that the vote percentage of BSP would improve this time.